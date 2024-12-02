Ranchi, Dec 2 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to form a special committee to ensure all-round development of the primitive tribes, especially of those belonging to the Paharia group.

He claimed that people belonging to the Paharia tribe are far away from the mainstream of development and are "deprived" of basic facilities.

Also Read | Waqf Board Case: ED Moves Delhi High Court Against Order Releasing AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

“The economic and social condition of the primitive tribes of Jharkhand, especially the Paharia, is not hidden. There is no proper access to roads for transportation to their villages nor do they get benefits of health services. There is also a severe lack of basic facilities like quality education and drinking water,” Marandi posted on X.

He said that malnutrition and diseases like anaemia and malaria have become a part of their lives.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM’s Name to Be Declared on Eve of Mahayuti government’s Swearing-in ceremony on December 4.

Most of the benefits of schemes, made for uplift of the Paharia community, are also usurped by middlemen, he alleged.

“So, I request the chief minister to form a special committee for the overall development of the primitive tribes in Jharkhand, especially the Paharia tribe. A concrete action plan for one year should be prepared on the basis of a survey and recommendations made by the committee so that their problems can be permanently resolved,” the BJP leader suggested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)