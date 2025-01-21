Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Ahead of the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf Amendment Bill in Lucknow today, Rajya Sabha MP and JPC member Brij Lal said that this meeting is the last phase of the field visits and all the stakeholders of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards and the Minority Commission will participate in the meeting.

He added that the JPC will take suggestions from all the stakeholders and then the JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal will submit the report to the Parliament.

Brij Lal said, "We have held meetings at a lot of places till now... Many states in the country have been covered. This is the last phase of the field visits. All the stakeholders will participate including the Shia and Sunni Waqf boards and the Minority Commission. We will take their suggestions in this Act... Then JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal will submit his report to the Parliament..."

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari said that their main intention is the overall development of the Muslim community.

Welcoming the delegation of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lucknow today, Ansari extended his support to the bill.

"We welcome the Waqf Amendment Bill JPC that has come to Lucknow for a meeting. I hope there will be a discussion on the development of Muslim community as per the vision of Modi government. Our main intention is the overall development of the Muslim community. We support the Waqf Amendment Bill..." Danish Azad Ansari said.

On Monday, Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal expressed confidence in reaching a consensus on the committee's report, confirming that the report will be presented at the upcoming budget session.

"We are going to present the report in the budget session," Pal told ANI.

He further said that the JPC has been meeting continuously for the last 6 months, holding meetings across the country.

"The JPC has been meeting continuously for the last 6 months, holding meetings across the country. I am confident that we will all come to a consensus and present our report. Last time we had to present it in the winter session but it was extended, so we are going to present this report in the budget session," the BJP MP added.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is to submit its report during the budget session. The term of the committee was extended during the winter session of Parliament.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

Notably, the budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and continue till April 4, with the union budget to be presented on February 1.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The JPC is conducting extensive consultations with government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives from various states and Union Territories to ensure a comprehensive overhaul of the legislation. (ANI)

