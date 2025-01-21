Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe, was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court here on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Chief Justice Aradhe at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, state legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, judges of the Bombay High Court and senior government officers were present on the occasion, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The governor, the deputy CMs and state chief secretary Sujata Saunik congratulated the chief justice on his appointment.

Earlier, Saunik read out the notification of appointment of the chief justice issued by the Union government, it said.

