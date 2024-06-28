Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Department of the Karnataka police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa for the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok Naik said that the chargesheet was filed under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the IPC against four accused including Yediyurappa.

The case was based on a complaint lodged by the mother of a minor girl in March this year at the Sadashivanagar police station in Karnataka's Bengaluru. According to the complainant, Yediyurappa allegedly sexually assaulted her daughter when they visited for some work-related matter in February at the BJP leader's residence.

However, Yediyurappa earlier told reporters that time will decide everything.

"I am not complaining to anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the truth is. Those who are doing tricks, the people will teach them a lesson," Yediyurappa told reporters earlier this month.

The BJP also alleged a "political conspiracy" by the ruling Congress party against Yediyurappa.

Earlier, a High Court special bench headed by Justice Krishna Dixit granted bail to the BJP veteran while hearing a NBW (non-bailable warrant) issued against him by a Bengaluru court. The warrant directed his immediate arrest in connection with the case. (ANI)

