Belagvi (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that he will be visiting Maha Kumbh and want to be part of the "great" event.

After offering prayers on Sunday at Kapileshwar Swamy Temple in Belagavi, Shivakumar said that authorities of the UP government have invited him and he will visit Prayagraj.

"The authorities of Uttar Pradesh, the Minister of Finance and Tourism met me in Bengaluru and they invited me on behalf of the government. I am visiting and want to be a part of the great event. Which is a historic event going on in the country for more than thousands of years. So I'm very happy that all of them (people) are having a holy dip and see that all good things will happen to the country," Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and said everyone is working with full commitment to implement the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The vision implemented by the Prime Minister for Mahakumbh is being followed by everyone. During the time of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, the main baths were completed...I tried to see what was going in Kumbh by roaming around. There is devotion and faith and all the ghats are pure and filled with devotees," CM Yogi said.

He added that the picture of India that is being presented today gives a message of 'unity' and to be free from the division of caste.

"This picture of India gives us a message to be free from the division of caste...it gives us a message of unity. People are chanting 'Har Har Gange' and taking holy dips. Prayagraj's message of unity will clear the path for building the Akhand Bharat," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also took a dip at the Sangam.

After taking a dip, he offered prayers at the Sangam and took darshan of the reclining Lord Hanuman at his temple on Sunday.

Taking to X, Sharma said, "I had the unique privilege of taking a holy dip of faith at the sacred Triveni Sangam in the grand confluence of faith, devotion and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025' in Prayagraj."

"Thereafter, after having the divine darshan of reclining Hanuman Ji Maharaj and worshipping him with full rites, prayers were offered for the happiness, prosperity, auspiciousness and healthy life of all the people of the state," the post added.

As of January 18, more than 77.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni.

Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

