Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): In the wake of the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday that they will start a research and study centre in Bengaluru University for all students to learn about the reforms Dr Singh had created for the growth of the country.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar emphasized that Manmohan Singh's contribution can't be changed.

"Destiny is not in our hands but I am proud to say that though Manmohan Singh is no more, he is still alive. His contribution to the nation can't be changed. In Bengaluru University, we are going to start a research and study centre for all students to learn about the reforms he had created for the growth of the country," he said.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda said that Manmohan Singh was a "great leader".

KM Chandrasekhar, Former cabinet secretary of former PM Manmohan Singh's cabinet said that Dr Singh never took credit of anything.

"My relationship with him started when I was the Finance Secretary in Kerala, he was extremely helpful. His quality is that he not only helps but he thinks about the help the states and people would need. He made the biggest change that ever happened in the economic history of the country in 1991. He never took credit, he consulted people and took decisions based on wide consultations," he said.

Several leaders and personalities have paid their tribute to the former PM Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the residence of the former PM to pay his last respects along with Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda. They offered condolences to his family in the hour of grief.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the Finance Minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed. (ANI)

