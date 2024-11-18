Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday addressed a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal in the Kedarnath assembly by-election in Guptkashi.

CM Dhami urged the public to support Nautiyal. The Chief Minister said, "Asha Nautiyal ji herself has stood in the election with her report card. Asha Nautiyal ji has an attachment and connection with this area."

Also Read | Ballia Shocker: Toddler Accidentally Starts E-Rickshaw, Dies After It Crashes Into Neighbour's Wall.

"As a representative, Asha Nautiyal ji has come to me several times in the last 3 years regarding the development of the Kedarnath area," he added.

The Chief Minister said that a dedicated and hardworking leader for the area has to be made MLA from this area.

Also Read | Giridhar Malviya Dies: Former BHU Chancellor Passes Away at 88 in Prayagraj.

CM Dhami said that the state is continuously moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had termed the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand from the land of Baba Kedarnath. Following these words of his, development is also visible in the area.

He said that in the Congress, which ruled the country for 60 years, none of its Prime Ministers visited Baba Kedarnath Dham. Prime Minister Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country who has come to Uttarakhand 7 times to visit Baba Kedarnath. "Because Baba Kedarnath resides in his heart."

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the grand and divine construction work of Kedarnath Dham is going on. Development work is being done in this area with an amount of more than 2 thousand crore rupees. Along with Kedarnath Dham, the entire Kedar Valley is being developed rapidly. Work is being done on many roads, bridges, parks, and religious places in these areas. Many schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana have worked to improve the lives of the people and take them forward.

The Chief Minister said that during the time of Congress, the number of people visiting Kedarnath was continuously decreasing, but today in the double-engine BJP government, the number of pilgrims is increasing every year. It is increasing continuously. This year more than 16 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath.

He said that they are working to overcome the problems faced during the yatra. "We are going to form a yatra authority soon and will work to conduct the Char Dham Yatra systematically. Before the yatra authority, we will take the opinion of all the stakeholders, pilgrim priests, hoteliers, shopkeepers, and horse mule operators. We will give permission to all the traders 2 months before the yatra starts so that no one has to face any problems," he said.

The Chief Minister said that systematic work will be done to ensure that the movement of devotees continues in all the other temples of Kedarnath areas. The yatra of Madmaheshwar Dham will also be developed following the yatra of Kedarnath Dham.

The Chief Minister said that during the time of the disaster, he goes to ground zero and stands with the people." This time also, during the disaster in Kedarnath this year, 16 thousand pilgrims were evacuated safely. The state government has compensated the loss suffered by the traders with an amount of Rs 10 crore. In the 2013 disaster, the Congress government played with the lives of the people. Played with the lives of the people of the region."

The Chief Minister said that the Congress "promoted land jihad" and those who built tombs in Uttarakhand. Congress leader Harish Rawat talks about "settling infiltrators." The Chief Minister claimed that due to these actions of the Congress, the demography of the state is changing.

He said that on the one hand, "We are rebuilding Badrinath Kedarnath Dham, building roads, and hospitals and the Congress leaders are talking about building a Muslim University. Our government has removed illegal encroachment from 5 thousand acres of land. The state government will soon bring strict land laws."

The Chief Minister said that when the Congress candidates were MLAs in the past, they only made excuses for not working. They were given crores of rupees for development works in the form of MLA funds. But they returned the amount of 6 crores. This shows their sensitivity towards development and the region.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP government has always respected women. He said that by giving a ticket to Asha Nautiyal, the BJP has also shown respect for women. The state government has also made 30 per cent reservation for mothers and sisters in government jobs. The state government is committed to the empowerment of women.

He said that on November 20, every person in Kedarnath who wants to see a developed Kedarnath will go to vote for the BJP.

Kedarnath Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of the BJP MLA Shaila Rani a few months ago. The bye-elections in the Kedarnath Assembly constituency will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)