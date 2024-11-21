Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday lashed out at Centre, accusing it of neglecting the state's needs and failing to provide adequate disaster relief and financial assistance.

Addressing the state's concerns, Vijayan said, "It is crucial to effectively present Kerala's needs in Parliament. Unfortunately, Kerala continues to face neglect from the Centre. The borrowing limits have been drastically cut, which is severely impacting the state's financial planning."

Referring to the devastation caused by the Mundakkai and Chooralmala disasters, he stated, "These were among the worst calamities the country has seen. Despite clearly communicating our requirements to the Centre, we have not received the special financial aid we requested. We sought Rs 1,222 crore for immediate and anticipated expenses, but there has been no favourable response. The SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) is not special aid--it is a routine allocation."

The Kerala CM also alleged delays in disaster relief from the Union Government. "While the Centre deployed forces during the disaster, there has been an unacceptable delay in providing rightful disaster relief. The disasters in Meppadi and Chooralmala should be declared as national disasters" " the Kerala CM said

The CM also pointed out the lack of loan waivers for disaster victims and urged Kerala to stand united to push for its demands. He stressed the need for Rs 1,542 crore in capital investments, converting Vizhinjam VGF funds into a grant, and realising critical projects like the Sabari Rail.

"Approval for the eco-sensitive zones notification must also be secured," Vijayan added.

On July 30, the state of Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had then requested for financial support for the rehabilitation of those who lost everything in the Wayanad landslide, as well as assistance to address the challenges posed by climate change from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijayan gave a memorandum to the Prime Minister during his visit to the disaster-affected region in Wayanad and also briefed PM Modi regarding the scale of the disaster and handed over a detailed note to the Prime Minister, a release from the CM's office said.(ANI)

