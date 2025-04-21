New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Criticising BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his remarks against the Supreme Court and former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Brinda Karat on Monday called him a "communal serial offender" and urged the BJP to take action beyond merely distancing itself from his statements.

"This man is a communal serial offender. First, he attacked the Supreme Court with an extremely communal slander charge against the CJI, and now he is attacking the former Chief Election Commissioner in communal terms...BJP separating his remarks from the party is not enough; they should take action against him," Karat told ANI.

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Supreme Court was "inciting religious wars" and questioned its authority, suggesting that the Parliament building should be closed if the apex court was to make laws.

"The top court has only one aim--' Show me the face, and I will show you the law'. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut," Dubey told ANI.

Referring to past decisions of the court, Dubey criticised the judiciary for its handling of issues like the decriminalisation of homosexuality and religious disputes.

"There was an Article 377 in which homosexuality was a big crime. The Trump administration has said that there are only two sexes in this world, either male or female...Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain or Sikh, all believe that homosexuality is a crime. One fine morning, the Supreme Court said that we should abolish this case...Article 141 says that the laws we make, the judgments we give, are applicable from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Article 368 states that Parliament has the authority to enact all laws, and the Supreme Court has the power to interpret the law. The top court is asking the President and Governor to tell them what they have to do regarding the Bills. When the Ram Mandir, Krishna Janmabhoomi, or Gyanvapi issue arises, you (SC) say, 'Show us the paper'. Mughals ke aane ke baad jo Masjid banne hai unke liye keh raho ho paper kaha se dikhao," he added.

Dubey further alleged that the Supreme Court wants to take this country towards "anarchy".

"How can you give direction to the appointing authority? The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. The Parliament makes the law of this country. You will dictate that Parliament?... How did you make a new law? In which law is it written that the President has to decide within three months? This means that you want to take this country towards anarchy. When the Parliament sits, there will be a detailed discussion on this," he said.

BJP has "completely rejected" and distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by Nishikant Dubey on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India.

Following the controversial remarks, Dubey in a post on X called former CEC SY Quraishi "Not an election commissioner, but a Muslim commissioner" while reacting to the latter's views on the Waqf Amendment Act. (ANI)

