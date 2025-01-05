Kollam (Kerala) [India], January 5 (ANI): Two people have died in a road accident after a car carrying Sabarimala devotees collided near Kerala's Chadayamangalam in Kollam district with a bus full of tourists, officials said.

Three people, including two children, have sustained serious injuries. The deceased have been identified as Saravanan (30), a native of Radhapuram in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, and Shanmukhan Achari (70), a native of Tamil Nadu's Marthandam. They were travelling in the car when the accident occurred at around 11:30 PM on Saturday night.

The tourist bus and the car collided at Nettethara near Chadayamangalam.

The injured persons, who were travelling in the car, were rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. They have been identified as Vedeeshwar (14), Kanishwar (10), and the driver of the vehicle, Swaminathan, a native of Radhapuram in Tirunelveli.

The car was returning from Sabarimala after darshan. (ANI)

