Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16 (ANI): Amid reports about discontent within the Karnataka unit of Congress regarding leadership issues, the state's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, on Thursday said that his incumbent position in the party, i.e. the chief of Karnataka Congress, is "not available in the shop".

"KPCC [Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee] post is not available even in the shop, even if you speak in front of the media, you will not get it," he said. Responding to a question about the change in the post of KPCC president, he told reporters: "The party leaders will recognize the work and effort we do and give us a suitable post." Shivakumar also advised fellow party leaders and workers to refrain from discussing matters pertaining to the leadership hierarachy before the media.

Also Read | Surajkund Mela 2025 Date, Time, Ticket: From Timings to How To Book Tickets, Here's All You Need To Know About Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

He said, "Come and talk to AICC President [Mallikarjun Kharge], Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister or me. It is not just Congress. I say that any party, including BJP, JDS...should discuss the issue of the party internally. If I want any position will you (media) give me that position? Or are these posts available in store? There is no point in giving a statement in front of the media. Instead it will have the opposite effect," he asked.

Shivakumar further stated, "...I humbly request that party is more important than speaking in front of media. Whatever problem anyone has, discuss it with the high command and resolve it. Presently we are preparing for Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution Convention, for which [Randeep] Surjewala will arrive in Belgaum on Friday. Whatever your questions are, ask them."

Also Read | Prayagraj Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky With Light Rain for Prayagraj Today As Mahakumbh Mela Continues.

There have been reports of a protracted, but mostly muted, struggle between factions loyal to Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over power-sharing, both in the state government and the Karnataka Congress, ever since the party won the 2023 Assembly election in the state.

At the time of the formation of the current Karnataka government, reports suggested that an understanding had been reached between the factions. The deal reportedly stipulated that Shivakumar would get the CM post after Siddaramaiah spent 2.5 years in the top-most executive office of the state. Recent speculations say the KPCC President post might figure in a tradeoff for the CM post.

Earlier this week CM Siddaramaiah, speaking along the same lines as his deputy, said, "Media should show the truth instead of fanning rumours. It is still going on that Siddaramaiah is going to leave, if I tell the truth, there are no differences within the party, but still, we see every day, that CM is going to change, CM will be changed, the chair is not vacant." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)