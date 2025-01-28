Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 28 (PTI) Railway authorities have created colour-coded shelters at different stations in Prayagraj to help the devotees here for the Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday board the right trains for their destinations.

For the auspicious Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, the Mela Authority estimates that approximately 10 crore devotees will take a holy dip at the sacred Sangam on this occasion, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Air Pollution: Maharashtra Government Sets Up Panel To Explore Phasing Out Petrol and Diesel Vehicles in City.

To ensure smooth and safe travel for the pilgrims, lakhs of who would depart on trains on Wednesday, the Prayagraj Railway Division has developed a comprehensive colour-coded shelter system for crowd management, focusing on efficient station operations and hassle-free movement of devotees, it said.

"A colour-coded shelter system has been introduced to streamline passenger flow and ensure they board the correct trains from their respective platforms," it said.

Also Read | Yamuna Ammonia-Level Row: Election Commission of India Asks Arvind Kejriwal To Substantiate His Allegation of BJP Led-Haryana Govt Poisoning Yamuna Water.

"Each shelter is designated by a specific colour based on the devotees' destination," it added.

Red shelters will be for passengers heading towards Lucknow and Varanasi from Prayagraj Junction. Yellow shelters for passengers travelling to Manikpur, Satna and Jhansi.

Green shelters for passengers destined for Kanpur Blue shelters for those heading towards Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, directed through announcements, according to the statement.

Similar arrangements have been implemented at Naini Junction, Chheoki, and Subedarganj stations, it said.

For the first time, direction-based colour-coded tickets have been issued, enabling railway and GRP personnel to guide devotees seamlessly to the correct platform and train, it added.

"To accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims, the Prayagraj Railway Division has also established a holding area at Khusro Bagh that can house up to one lakh people, helping manage any unexpected crowd surges," the statement said.

Additionally, basic amenities such as food stalls, enquiry counters, first aid facilities, drinking water, and public restrooms have been made available at all shelters, it said.

In coordination with the railway authorities, the civil administration has implemented strict crowd control measures, including designated routes and restricted access to prevent stampedes and ensure the safety of devotees, it added.

Given the anticipated crowd levels, the Prayagraj Railway Division has also advised pilgrims to allocate extra travel time to reach the stations in the Prayagraj region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)