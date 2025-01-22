Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old labourer died after falling from a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district while cleaning solar panels, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening at the building located at Vaylenagar in Shahapur area, they said.

The victim, identified as Yeshwant Gawari, was cleaning the solar panels atop the building when he slipped and fell on the ground, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

The labourer's colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The Khadakpada police registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it, the official said.

