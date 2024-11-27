Leh/Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, on Wednesday reviewed operational readiness of troops during his visit to forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Ladakh.

He commended the troops for maintaining high standards of professionalism and physical endurance despite the challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Visually-Impaired Teacher Alleges Harassment by Colleague.

"GOC Fire and Fury Corps visited forward posts of Forever in Operations Division along the Line of Control and reviewed the operational readiness and winter preparations," the Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X.

Lt Gen Bhalla lauded all ranks for their professionalism, physical endurance, and dauntless courage in the face of tough terrain and harsh weather conditions, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Looks for Early Start, Shortlists 3 Probables for Each Seat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)