New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Thursday directed the Delhi Development Authority to extend the single-window camps for the Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana until March 2025.

He issued the directions after noting the overwhelming response from the public, according to an official release.

The camps, which began on November 30 and continued until December 22 over eight weekends, were attended by 19,313 applicants, of which 3,599 were new, the release stated.

During these eight days, 1,152 Conveyance Deeds/Authorization Slips were issued, and 283 properties were registered by the Sub-Registrars, granting final ownership rights to the property holders.

The camps, which included officials from the DDA, Revenue Department, and other agencies, also had Sub-Registrars present on-site, ensuring that not only were Conveyance Deeds and Authorization Slips issued, but final registration was also completed.

The data suggests that the ambitious PM-UDAY Scheme, launched to regularise unauthorised colonies by providing ownership rights to property owners, has gained unprecedented momentum due to DDA's extensive public outreach, following directions from and under the supervision of Delhi LG VK Saxena, the release stated.

Saxena, who has consistently reviewed the progress of PM-UDAY, had flagged red tape, inaccessibility, harassment of beneficiaries, and the inefficiency of the Revenue Department, GNCTD, as major obstacles in the successful implementation of the Scheme.

In the last meeting to review the programme in November, the LG had directed DDA to hold special camps in the unauthorised colonies, going door-to-door to ensure proactive participation from the public, the press release added. (ANI)

