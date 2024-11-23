New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): As the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark in Maharashtra as per Trends released by the Election commission, BJP MP Deepak Prakash expressed confidence that symbol of 'lotus' is getting victory in Jharkhand and in Maharashtra, Mahayuti Govt will come to power.

Deepak Prakash said, "The early trends will become the final trend today. During elections, I visited several places and I saw when PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah's rallies were held, there were large gatherings. Today, its result is seen in the EVMs as the symbol of 'lotus' is getting victory in Jharkhand. Even in Maharashtra, Mahayuti Govt will come to power."

He further said that the expectations of 4 crore and 21 lakh people of Jharkhand is very clear to everyone.

"Jharkhand had bad governance. The youth and women suffered very badly under Hemant Soren government. The Bangladeshi infiltrators are creating havoc in the state. The people have voted against bad governance," he added.

Meanwhile, early trends in Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly Elections show the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the lead as of 10 am on Saturday.

The counting for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections began at 8 AM, along with bypoll results from 15 states. The counting, which will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand, is expected to reveal trends in the first few hours.

In Maharashtra, the polling for the Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with a turnout of over 66 percent, surpassing the 61 percent recorded in the 2019 elections. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is in a tough contest with the MVA alliance consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

In Jharkhand, the contest is between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD(U), and LJP. Exit polls predict the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats.

Voter turnout in Jharkhand was reported at over 68.45 percent on election day, surpassing the 2019 elections turnout of 65 percent. In the 2019 elections, the JMM won 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats. The results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with the Maharashtra and bypoll results, will be declared today.

The bypolls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut. (ANI)

