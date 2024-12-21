Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, Corps Commander of the White Knight Corps, visited Rajouri to strengthen civil-military ties, and recognize the pivotal role of local communities and veterans in maintaining peace and stability in the region, a press release said on Saturday.

During the visit, Lt Gen Sachdeva praised the synergy between the civilian population and security forces, particularly in the sensitive border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Youth Ends Life by Committing Suicide After Losing Mother's Cancer Treatment Fund in Online Rummy Game.

He highlighted the Indian Army's increased operational footprint in the region, including the strategic occupation of the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal Range, as well as its close collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and civil administration. Acknowledging the contributions of veterans and local leaders, he credited their efforts for the improved security scenario in the region, the release said.

He commended the Ace of Spades Division for its critical role in fostering trust through welfare programs and engaging local communities. Lt Gen Sachdeva remarked, "The coordination between the military and civilians has been instrumental in creating a stable environment."

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 40-Year-Old Government School Teacher Held for 'Molesting' Minor Girl in Ramgarh District.

The Corps Commander also participated in the Mendhar Cricket Premier League (MCPL) felicitation ceremony, applauding the youth's enthusiasm for sports as a unifying force. He emphasized the importance of such events in channelling energy positively and promoting community harmony.

Lt Gen Sachdeva underscored the Army's proactive outreach to locals, fostering greater trust and cooperation between the military and civilian communities. He met the Indian Army veterans, thanking them for their enduring contributions to regional stability and social harmony. He noted their crucial role in bridging the gap between the military and civilian communities.

This visit reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to peace, stability, and community welfare in Jammu and Kashmir. By increasing its operational footprint, enhancing synergy with local law enforcement and administration, and engaging with local communities, the Army continues to work collectively to ensure a secure and harmonious environment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)