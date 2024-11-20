Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): A delegation of senior secretaries of the Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

The delegation, joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Finance and Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM MK Das, and senior secretaries from various state departments, held a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to gain detailed insights into Gujarat's holistic and inclusive development model, according to a press release.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while praising Gujarat's inclusive development strategy, stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has become a national role model through its emphasis on public good governance, innovation, and the effective use of technology in public welfare schemes and initiatives.

The delegation appreciated Gujarat's initiatives shared during detailed presentations. These included brownfield and greenfield medical colleges in medical education, road infrastructure, energy efficiency, self-reliance in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, pioneering initiatives in the MSME sector, transparency in urban development, modern town planning with full facilities, the saturation approach in development schemes, and cluster development for emerging sectors like semiconductor industries and road transport, stated the press release.

Referring to Gujarat's development model, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh praised the strong foundation laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister. He also acknowledged the dedication of Team Gujarat, working under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, to take the state to new heights.

In the meeting, CM Bhupendra Patel stated that with the ongoing guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has achieved significant development and remains committed to realising the vision of Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat, stated the press release.

The MP Chief Minister and his senior secretaries had earlier reviewed the activities of the CM Dashboard and gained a thorough understanding of the feedback mechanism through the Real-Time Monitoring and Jan Samvad Kendra (Public Relations Centre).

CM Yadav conveyed interest in exploring how Gujarat's initiatives could be implemented in Madhya Pradesh and invited a high-level delegation from Gujarat to visit for further discussions. At the end of the meeting, the Gujarat Chief Minister presented a memento to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, according to the press release. (ANI)

