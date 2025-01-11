Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ahead of the launch of the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that his government is working to create employment opportunities for youth.

The Yuva Shakti mission will be launched on January 12 to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, which is also observed as National Youth Day. The initiative aims to foster youth-oriented activities and consolidate them into a coordinated platform for the socio-economic development of the state's youth.

Yadav said the seventh edition of the Regional Industry Conclave was scheduled to be held in Shahdol division on January 16 and preparations were in place. He said in the six regional industry conclaves held so far, investment proposals of over Rs 4 lakh crore have been received. He expressed hope that over 3 lakh employment opportunities would be generated.

"I am happy that under the Yuva Shakti Mission, the Madhya Pradesh government is taking the state forward with regards to youth employment... There are about 1.5 crore youth in Madhya Pradesh... On January 16, our 7th Regional Industry Conclave is going to be held. We are looking for the role of our sisters in Yuva Shakti," he said.

The Chief Minister said youth should be able to work according to their potential.

"After launching the Yuva Shakti Mission tomorrow, we will deposit the instalment of the monthly-aid of Ladli Behna Yojana as well on the same day," he said.

Yadav said different departments would make presentations and encourage new investment during the Regional Industry Conclave on January 16. (ANI)

