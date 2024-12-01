New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): In a significant step towards modernising the postal infrastructure of the Department of Posts, the foundation stone for a new building for Ashoknagar's Head Post Office was laid by the Minister of Communications and Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Sunday.

The event was held at the Tulsi Sarovar premises in Ashoknagar, marking a new chapter in the region's postal services, the Ministry of Communications said in a press release.

The new building will be constructed at a cost of Rs2.1 crore and is expected to be completed within a year. Designed to offer a state-of-the-art, technology-enabled environment, the facility will feature modern amenities aimed at enhancing customer experience. The head post office will serve as the administrative hub for 10 sub-post offices in the district, ensuring improved services and convenience for the residents of Ashoknagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia emphasised the government's commitment to providing efficient, citizen-centric postal services and highlighted the vital role of the Department of Posts in connecting communities, especially in rural areas.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Postmaster General of the Madhya Pradesh Circle, Shri Vineet Mathur, and Director of Postal Services, Shri Pawan Kumar Dalmia, along with other dignitaries, officials, and local residents, the press release stated.

The new Head Post Office is envisioned to meet the evolving needs of the community by offering cutting-edge facilities and modernised infrastructure that aligns with India Post's transformation journey. This initiative underscores the Department's dedication to delivering reliable and contemporary services at the grassroots level.

India Post, one of the largest postal networks in the world, has been serving the nation for over 150 years. With a focus on modernisation and service enhancement, the Department of Posts continues to bridge gaps and deliver excellence across both urban and rural landscapes. (ANI)

