Latur, Jan 3 (PTI) A hand grenade-like object found in a lake on Latur in Maharashtra was destroyed by a bomb detection and disposal team on Sunday, police said.

The object was found on Saturday in Shirur Tajband lake in Ahmedpur tehsil by Mahadevwadi village resident Tulsiram Valase, an official said.

"BDDS teams from Nanded and Latur worked on the hand grenade-like object, with pins and clips, and destroyed it after creating a safety perimeter around it," a Shirur Tajband police station official said.

