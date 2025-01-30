New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Akasa Air has reduced ticket prices for flights to Prayagraj by 30-45 per cent and increased number of flights to the city, sources said on Thursday in the wake of the government asking airlines to maintain reasonable fares.

Airfares for the flights to Prayagraj have been on the rise in view of the Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.

On Wednesday, the civil aviation ministry asked airlines to increase flights and maintain reasonable airfares for Prayagraj flights.

In a release on Thursday, Akasa Air said it has ramped up connectivity to Prayagraj with special flights from Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. This is in addition to the daily direct services from Mumbai and Delhi.

The sources said Akasa Air has reduced ticket prices for Prayagraj flights by 30-45 per cent.

As per the airline's website, a ticket for Pune-Prayagraj flight on February 19 is little over Rs 28,000.

On January 25, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu about complaints regarding exorbitantly high airfares for Prayagraj flights.

"Significant increase in travel demand has led to exorbitantly high airfare prices for flights to Prayagraj from different parts of the country, which has made it difficult for the devotees to plan air travel to Maha Kumbh.

"I shall be grateful if you could kindly look into the matter considering the consumers interest and do the needful," Joshi said in the letter.

