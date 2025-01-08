Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Devotees have started pouring in at the banks of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj where the Maha Kumbh Mela is set to take place from January 13 to February 26. In a unique blend of tradition and technology, many are seen using video calls to share the divine experience with their elderly relatives who couldn't attend.

This digital darshan allows loved ones to participate remotely and feel connected to the sacred event.

The world's largest Maha Kumbh Mela is being organized on the banks of Sangam with the government making preparations to make Maha Kumbh-2025 grand and divine. Along with the divine and grand Kumbh, all arrangements have been made to realize the concept of digital Kumbh this time.

A large number of devotees were seen bathing and worshipping in Triveni Sangam. Using mobile phones, they are also facilitating virtual darshan for their elderly parents and relatives who could not come for bathing and darshan. People are even seen bowing their heads on video calls to Triveni, the meeting place of Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati River.

"We have many such relatives who have become old, but their ambition is that they can also be a part of this mega event and can see the arrangements of Maa Ganga Ji and Maha Kumbh," said one devotee.

"In the era of digitalization, a better option is that we are able to give darshan to our elders and relatives through video call."

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest spiritual congregation, is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

Earlier, DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi on Tuesday inspected the Kumbh Mela area.

"Police are conducting their drills and rehearsals on the placement of force at different points in the Kumbh area. The emphasis of the police is to ensure that devotees face no problems," said DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

