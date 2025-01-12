Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): A state convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held in Shirdi, Ahilyanagar district, Maharashtra. Party leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the gathering, stating that all the party leaders have been given clear directions for future work.

"All our party leaders and party workers have gathered for the convention. We will also thank them and give them the direction ahead...," Fadnavis told reporters just before the convention.

In the run-up to the meet, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule mentioned that the party would also hold a lecture to mark Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, which coincided with the occasion.

Fadnavis also visited the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi on Saturday to offer prayers.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Composite Manufacturing facility at EEL, Solar Industries in Nagpur.

"In a big boost to Indigenous manufacturing of Drones, UAVs, Loiter Munitions and Counter Drone Systems, a state of art Composite Manufacturing Facility was inaugurated at EEL, Solar Industries Nagpur, by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis," read a statement by Solar industries.

The Mahayuti government won a decisive majority in the assembly election which was held in November 2024. BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats and elected Devendra Fadnavis as their legislative leader.

The CM reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring justice in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Beed. "The government is committed to ensuring that the accused face strict punishment...," Fadnavis stated.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar had written to CM Fadnavis on January 6 regarding the murder and its repercussions.

He requested the Chief Minister to ensure safety and security for all public representatives protesting the death of Santosh Deshmukh in Beed.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was murdered on December 9 after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the area.

The extortion attempt was reportedly led by local leader Vishnu Chate, who demanded Rs 2 crore from the company. Deshmukh's intervention allegedly led to his abduction, torture, and subsequent murder. (ANI)

