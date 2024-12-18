Mumbai [India], December 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested seven public servants, including a Joint and a Deputy Development Commissioner, two Assistant Development Commissioners (ADCs), and an Authorised Officer of SEEPZ-SEZ, Mumbai, in a bribery case involving allegations of collusive corruption, according to an official press release from the agency.

During the search operation, the agency recovered substantial cash and documents related to immovable properties, among other items.

Also Read | Mumbai Ferry Boat Crash: 13 Drown As Indian Navy Speedboat Bangs Into Passenger Ferry in Arabian Sea off Gateway of India (Watch Videos).

Several searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused across various locations in Mumbai. These searches led to the recovery of documents pertaining to 27 immovable properties and three luxury vehicles found at the residence of the accused Joint Development Commissioner (JDC), the press release stated.

Cash totalling Rs61.5 lakh was recovered from the premises of the accused, including Rs47 lakh from the residence of one Assistant Development Commissioner. Additionally, various incriminating documents were seized, the release added.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Will Not Remove Temples Built on Waqf Properties, CM Siddaramaiah Tells Assembly.

The agency had registered a case on December 17 against nine accused individuals, including seven public servants--comprising a Joint Development Commissioner (JDC), a Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC), two Assistant Development Commissioners (ADCs), an Authorised Officer, an Assistant, and an Upper Division Clerk--all from SEEPZ-SEZ, Mumbai, as well as two private individuals (middlemen).

The case was registered based on allegations that an accused IRS officer, currently serving as the JDC at SEEPZ-SEZ, Andheri (East), Mumbai, along with other officials, was involved in collusive corruption.

It was alleged that officials at SEEPZ-SEZ, Mumbai, were soliciting undue advantages through middlemen from parties operating within SEEPZ. These bribes were reportedly linked to matters such as space allotment, disposal of imported goods, the sale of duty-free imported goods in the market without paying duty, and favouring civil contractors, all in exchange for monetary consideration, the press release revealed.

Further, it was alleged that one middleman (a private individual) collected a bribe of Rs15 lakh from a private party on December 12, 2024, which he allegedly handed over to the JDC. Of this amount, Rs7 lakh was reportedly retained by the JDC, while Rs8 lakh was distributed among other SEEPZ officers. During the searches, Rs4 lakh of this bribe was recovered, the release noted.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)