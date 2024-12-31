Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has said that the New Year 2025 was the year to commit to contributing towards 'Viksit Bharat' which means a developed, progressive, and inclusive India. He said that Maharashtra had an important role to play in this mission.

"As we welcome the new year, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra and all fellow countrymen. May this year bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to all," Governor Radhakrishnan said in a message.

While conveying his greetings and good wishes to the people on the occasion of the New Year, Radhakrishnan said that Maharashtra holds an important role in the 'Viksit Bharat' mission.

"Let us in this year commit ourselves to contributing toward the goal of Viksit Bharat - a developed, progressive, and inclusive India. As the most progressive State with a rich culture, spirit of enterprise and values, Maharashtra holds an important role in this mission," he said.

The Governor further said that there needs to be motivation to eliminate social inequality that persists in the society and aim for an egalitarian society.

"This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar and many others. We must continue to strive to eliminate social inequality and create an egalitarian society. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Governor Radhakrishnan had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister's Office shared the meeting on X, stating, "Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, met PM Narendra Modi."

After the meeting, Governor Radhakrishnan expressed his delight in a post on X.

"Delighted to meet our beloved People's leader our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at New Delhi," he wrote. (ANI)

