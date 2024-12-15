New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): As Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expanded his cabinet, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that state is heading in a good direction.

"Maharashtra is heading in a good direction. A historical government with a historical majority has been formed in Maharashtra. The cabinet expansion has been done today...I believe the Maharashtra government will take the state to new heights," said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

On Sunday, CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that 39 leaders have taken the oath as cabinet ministers, including six as state ministers, and that portfolio allocation is expected to be finalised within two days.

He stated that discussions during this session would focus on the Governor's speech, with 20 bills scheduled for introduction.

"Thirty-nine leaders have taken the oath today, six of whom are state ministers. In two days, portfolio allocation will be clarified. This session will include discussions on the Governor's speech, and 20 bills will be introduced," said Fadnavis.

The newly sworn-in cabinet ministers from the BJP include Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Ganesh Naik, Mangalprabhat Lodha, Jaykumar Rawat, Pankaja Munde, Atul Save, Ashok Uike, Ashish Shelar, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Jaikumar Gore, Sanjay Savkare, Nitesh Rane, and Akash Pundkar.

Shiv Sena leaders who took the oath include Gulab Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Uday Samant, Shambhuraje Desai, Sanjay Shirsath, Pratap Sarnaik, Bharatshet Gogavale, and Prakash Abitkar.NCP leaders inducted into the cabinet are Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Datta Bharane, Aditi Tatkare, Manikrao Kokate, Narhari Jhirwal, Mankarand Jadhav Patil, and Babasaheb Patil.

The six state ministers sworn in include BJP's Madhuri Misal, Pankaj Bhoar, and Meghna Bordikar, Shiv Sena's Ashish Jaiswal and Yogesh Kadam, and NCP's Indranil Naik.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to the new ministers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were present at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

