Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Central Railway, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), has nabbed a man for sending a hoax bomb threat message at Maharashtra's Chalisgaon Railway Station.

According to an official release, on December 9, Police Control Helpline No.112 received a message from a mobile phone regarding a Bomb at Chalisgaon railway station. The information was immediately conveyed to the RPF post.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: 10 Masked Men Armed With Sharp Weapons Kill 65-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghunsaur Village, Probe Launched.

"A joint team of RPF and GRP searched Chalisgaon railway station thoroughly. The Sniffer dog of RPF Dog Squad Manmad was also utilised. All platforms from 1 to 4 were checked and no bomb or incriminating article was found. The information was immediately shared with the concerned officers," the release said.

Further investigation of the live location of the mobile phone revealed the details of the person with his location near the station. A Police team from Jalgaon and RPF Dog Squad Manmad swung into action and the suspect was nabbed, the release stated.

Also Read | Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat Quota Stir Turns Violent: Stone-Pelting Erupts, Several Injured As Police Lathi Charge Protesters in Belagavi (Watch Video).

"The accused Vikas Eknath Patil, who seemed to be mentally disturbed, confessed to having sent the hoax message. City Police has registered against the accused," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)