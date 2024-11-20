New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people in Maharashtra to vote in large numbers and form a government that focuses on the prosperity of the State, safety of women and the progress of farmers.

In a post on X, he said, "I urge my brothers and sisters who are going to vote in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections to vote in large numbers to form such a government in the state which focuses on the culture of Maharashtra, prosperity of the state, safety of women and progress of farmers."

He appealed to voters to cast their votes for the futur of the youth of the State.

"Answer today with the power of your vote to those who compromise on principles for power and those who make appeasement their agenda in greed for vote bank. Vote in large numbers for the golden future of the youth of Maharashtra," he added.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar cast his vote. Speaking to reporters Pawar said," The Mahayuti is going to form the Government here and I hope the people of Baramati have faith in me."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote via his official account on social media platform X.

"Today, votes will be cast for all the seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to participate with full enthusiasm and add to the splendour of this festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come out in large numbers to vote," PM Modi posted on X.

Security has been heightened in Mumbai ahead of voting day. Police have been conducting checks on vehicle movements, particularly in areas such as Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. (ANI)

