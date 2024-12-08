New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday took aim at the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, accusing it of silencing the voices of people challenging the recently concluded assembly election.

"What is being done in Maharashtra is unfortunate. They are trying to silence the voice of not just the opposition but the people who are challenging the verdict. We decided to not take the oath to express our protest against the EVM and ECI mandated result that has come in the favour of Mahayuti," Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.

Most of the MLAs belonging to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) did not take oath on Saturday when the three-day session of the assembly commenced.

"Today we have decided that our (Shiv Sena UBT) winning MLAs will not take the oath. If this was the mandate of the people, people would have been happy and celebrated it. However, there was no such celebration or enthusiasm from the public. We have doubts about EVM," Shiv Sena (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday expressed concern over the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, saying that "people have doubt over the election process and voters are not feeling confident."

Addressing an "anti-EVM" event at Markadwadi village in Solapur district of the State, the NCP-SCP chief said, "Elections happen. some win some lose...but in the recently concluded election in Maharashtra, people have doubts over the election process and voters are not feeling confident. We go to elections through EVMs. Voters go to vote and come out with confidence but some results have created doubt among people."

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners have been raising questions about the legitimacy of EVMs after facing a setback in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

In the election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide by winning 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)

