Banda, Jul 23: A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house here after an argument with his wife, police said on Thursday. The man, Ramphal, ran a bicycle repair shop in Atarra township here, they said.

His family told police that he took the extreme step on Wednesday after he had an argument with his wife over buying some household goods, Station House Officer of the Atarra police station area Ravindra Tiwari said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, the SHO said.

