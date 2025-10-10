Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): In Kashmir's growing fashion industry, Shehla Arif has made her mark with creativity and resilience. Her name echoes courage and passion. Once a government employee, she now works as a full-time designer.

Shehla was working in a government job when she decided to follow her passion. She took a major risk and dropped her resignation to follow her dreams. Since childhood, Shehla has had a love for creating and styling. Started as a hobby, it eventually inspired her to risk it all and restart her career graph.

"I was inclined towards drawing, sculpting, and designing since I was in school. I wanted to pursue fine arts, but initially, my parents were sceptical about the career options it provided. Eventually, they agreed on the fine arts, saying that it would open career lines in psychology and art therapy. So, I opted for fine arts and pursued psychology," Shehla stated.

Shehla started her venture in a single room in Srinagar. She experimented with designs which combined traditional Kashmiri artistry and modern aesthetics.

"I wanted to be my own boss and create something unique, which was not possible in my 10-4 job. So, I quit my job and started a small-scale store. There were no promotions either online or offline. There were no Facebook OR Instagram pages whatsoever," she recalled.

"I stitched suits for women, and slowly my work started to gain attention. Clients liked my work. Although I haven't done any professional course in designing," Shehla told ANI.

Being able to create something unique which reflected Kashmir's culture, she quickly gained the attention of the younger generation. She started getting appreciation for reviving the traditional Kashmiri heritage in contemporary style through fashion.

"I thought of preserving and reviving our culture in a way that our future generations can use them. So, I mixed certain designs and patterns to create a fusion of modest and unique clothing," she explained.

However, the journey was not a cakewalk. Shehla faced criticism from friends and family to quit a secure and well-paid job, but that didn't stop her from following her passion, excelling in the industry.

Her determination, focus, and dedication paid off, and orders started to pour in. In no time, she established a full-fledged designer studio in Srinagar. She now has a large collection ranging from magical and enchanted bridal wear to everyday contemporary outfits. The collection and the studio gained significant attention from youth in widespread recognition.

Social media played a crucial role in the promotion of the designer-studio as it gave her a platform to showcase her talent to a broader audience, helping her brand to attract clients across Kashmir and beyond.

Shehla's designs have gained fame in the Gulf countries and the Middle East, gaining her international clients for custom creations. Apart from international success, Shehla gave employment opportunities to work and progress to young women aspiring to enter the fashion industry. (ANI)

