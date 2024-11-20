Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Border Security Forces said it has "successfully" thwarted a smuggling attempt of contraband items at the international border in Meghalaya.

According to a Public Relations Officer, Meghalaya, "In its continuous efforts to curb smuggling, on 19th November 2024, vigilant troops of BSF, Meghalaya successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt of contraband items at the international border in Meghalaya. The items were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh through the border area of the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya".

"Acting on specific information, troops of 4th Battalion BSF conducted a special operation near the international border and managed to seize the items which were concealed in a jungle area near the border," the PRO added.

The seized items were handed over to the Customs Office at Pynursla for further necessary action, it added.

In October, the Border Security Force successfully prevented a smuggling attempt in Meghalaya by seizing contraband worth Rs 12 lakh. The soldiers seized 12 cartons of ointment cream (Skin Shine) along the international border of Meghalaya.

In another operation earlier in the year, alert troops of the 4th Bn BSF Meghalaya rescued 27 cattle heads valued at Rs 2,85,400 while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the international border in the West Jaintia Hills district. (ANI)

