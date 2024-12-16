Mendhar/Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in the hilly belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting locals and the administration to launch an operation to control the raging blaze on Monday.

The fire erupted in the forests located in the Uchhad area of Mendhar sub-division, officials said.

It quickly spread across large swathes of the forest area, they added.

The local administration, along with officials from the Forest Department, Wildlife Department and local residents, is making efforts to bring the fire under control, they said.

