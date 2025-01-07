Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) Bypoll in Milkipur assembly seat will be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday.

With this, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the constituency, which is part of Ayodhya district.

The Milkipur seat fell vacant after Awadhesh Prasad, who was elected on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2022, resigned after being elected as an MP from Faizabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, UP's Additional Chief Electoral Officer Chandra Shekhar said the notification of the election will be issued on January 10.

As per the schedule announced, the last date for filing nominations is January 17 while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on January 18. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till January 20.

The election process will be completed by February 10, CEO Chandra Shekhar said.

Barring Milkipur, the bypolls to nine assembly seats in the state were held on November 20. The ruling BJP and its ally RLD secured seven of the nine seats and the SP grabbed the other two seats.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP candidate Gorakhnath lost the election from Milkipur to Awadhesh Prasad. Later, Gorakhnath challenged Prasad's election, alleging discrepancies in the affidavit filed by the SP leader during the nomination for the assembly polls.

But the petitions were withdrawn earlier this year after Prasad was elected an MP, paving the way for the bypoll in Milkipur.

