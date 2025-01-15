Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 15 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma graced the 8th Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram as the Chief Guest on Tuesday evening at the Art & Culture Auditorium, Beraw Tlang, Aizawl.

The event celebrated the academic achievements of the graduating students and reaffirmed the institute's commitment to educational excellence.

In his address, the Chief Minister praised NIT Mizoram as one of the premier educational institutions in the country and emphasized the critical role of quality education in shaping a prosperous future.

He congratulated the 147 graduates and extended heartfelt appreciation to their parents for their unwavering support.

The Chief Minister also commended the faculty for their tireless efforts in nurturing skilled professionals and contributing to the nation's pool of engineering talent.

"Human resources are the most valuable asset for a nation's progress. Institutions like NIT Mizoram play a crucial role in developing this potential by equipping young minds with the skills and knowledge needed to build a stronger future for Mizoram and India as a whole," he said.

He encouraged the faculty and staff to continue upholding the highest standards of academic excellence and integrity while remaining focused on their mission of empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators.

The Chief Minister also addressed the progress of the permanent campus construction at Lengpui, expressing confidence that the project would soon resume.

He assured the gathering that the government is actively working with the relevant authorities to clear the remaining administrative hurdles and ensure the timely completion of the campus.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to providing the necessary support for the development of modern educational infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of a world-class learning environment for students and faculty.

A total of 147 degrees were conferred during the convocation, including Civil Engineering - 28, Computer Science & Engineering - 25, Electronics & Communication Engineering - 25, Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 20, Mechanical Engineering - 18, MTech (2022 Batch) - 3 students, PhD - 28 students from seven different disciplines.

Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of the Board of Governors, also addressed the gathering. He highlighted NIT Mizoram's recent technological advancements, including the establishment of a 5G Case Laboratory, positioning the institute as a center for cutting-edge research.

He also mentioned strategic collaborations with IIT Madras and IIM Visakhapatnam, which offer NIT Mizoram graduates direct admission to PhD programs at IIT Madras and eligibility to pursue MBA programs at IIM Visakhapatnam during their final year of study.

Neotia expressed confidence in the institute's continuous progress, citing its NIRF ranking in the 101-150 range and expressing hope for further improvement in the coming years. (ANI)

