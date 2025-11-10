Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10 (ANI): Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday takes charge as the State's Minister for Public Enterprises & Minority Welfare, in Hyderabad.

Azharuddin said that he has taken charge and will begin work immediately to address key issues concerning the people.

He said he has met officials and will identify priority matters that need urgent attention, adding that his focus will be on the welfare and betterment of all minorities.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Azharuddin said, "I met the officers. I have just taken charge. From tomorrow, we will start working. A lot of things are there. We will sit and find out what the major issues are that have to be addressed immediately. So, we will take on that. We will work for the betterment of people and the welfare of all minorities."

Meanwhile, the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed that the decision to appoint Azhar as a Minister was politically motivated and intended to influence voters in Jubilee Hills, where Azharuddin had previously contested as a Congress candidate.

Voting for the Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled to take place on November 11, with the counting of votes to follow on November 14. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader Maganti Gopinath.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin expressed grief over the death of renowned poet and lyricist Ande Sri, calling it a great loss for the state.

He said Ande Sri was not only a talented songwriter and singer but also actively participated in the Telangana agitation.

"It is a very sad day. He was a really good songwriter and a great singer. He was involved in Telangana agitation also. I think it is a very sad day and my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Ande Sri was a renowned Telugu lyricist and poet who rose to fame for his folk-style lyrics that resonate with the struggles and aspirations of ordinary people. His patriotic song "Jaya Jaya He Telangana" became an anthem during the Telangana statehood movement, earning him immense respect. He died at the age of 64 on November 10. (ANI)

