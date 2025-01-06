India News | MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags off 66 Medical Mobile Unit Vehicles for 21 Districts from CM House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off 66 medical mobile unit vehicles for 21 districts from the CM house in Bhopal on Monday, aiming to provide health services to remote and backward areas in the state.
According to an official statement, lakhs of citizens of 87 development blocks in 21 districts will get health facilities from the initiative. Around 3.12 lakh population of 1268 villages will be benefitted.
The vehicle is equipped with GPS and with modern health checkup machines which include, suction machine, ear otoscope, X-ray machine, stretcher, oxygen cylinder etc. The mobile medical unit will visit villages 24 days in a month and provide health facilities to the villagers, the release added.
The districts which will be benefited with the initiative includes, Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Datia, Dind