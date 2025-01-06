India News | MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags off 66 Medical Mobile Unit Vehicles for 21 Districts from CM House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off 66 medical mobile unit vehicles for 21 districts from the CM house in Bhopal on Monday, aiming to provide health services to remote and backward areas in the state.

According to an official statement, lakhs of citizens of 87 development blocks in 21 districts will get health facilities from the initiative. Around 3.12 lakh population of 1268 villages will be benefitted.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Panaji: Russian National Attacked by Stray Dogs, Woman Suffers Stingray Bite at Beaches in Goa.

The vehicle is equipped with GPS and with modern health checkup machines which include, suction machine, ear otoscope, X-ray machine, stretcher, oxygen cylinder etc. The mobile medical unit will visit villages 24 days in a month and provide health facilities to the villagers, the release added.

The districts which will be benefited with the initiative includes, Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Datia, Dindori, Guna, Gwalior, Katni, Mandla, Morena, Narsinghpur, Satna, Shahdol, Sheopur, Sidhi, Shivpuri, Jabalpur, Raisen, Umaria and Vidisha.

Also Read | HMPV Virus Detected in Tamil Nadu: 2 Children Test Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Chennai.

Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, I flagged off 66 mobile medical unit vehicles for 21 districts under the 'PM Janaman Yojana' at Samatva Bhavan, CM House in Bhopal. These vehicles will be a boon for prevention of serious diseases in remote areas by conducting tests and treatment."

"The 'PM Janaman Yojana' started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured the welfare of the specially backward tribal people across the country. In the same sequence, we are determined to make the lives of the specially backward tribal people happy by providing better health facilities in Madhya Pradesh, the CM further added in the post.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a Drone Training Centre at the Arts and Commerce College in Indore, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India the global leader in drone technology by 2030.

"The Flying Club has decided to establish a Drone Training Institute here. I congratulate them on this initiative... As PM Modi has said, by 2030, India will become the capital of drone technology in the world. The Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to advancing drone technology, and I have encouraged them (Flying Club) to collaborate with IIT Bhopal to make this technology accessible to women, youth, and farmers so they can also benefit," said CM Yadav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)