India News | MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags off 66 Medical Mobile Unit Vehicles for 21 Districts from CM House

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According to an official release, lakhs of citizens of 87 development blocks in 21 districts will get health facilities from the initiative. Around 3.12 lakh population of 1268 villages will be benefitted.

Agency News ANI| Jan 06, 2025 08:20 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags off 66 Medical Mobile Unit Vehicles for 21 Districts from CM House
MP CM Mohan Yadav flagging off the medical mobile unit (Photo/X)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off 66 medical mobile unit vehicles for 21 districts from the CM house in Bhopal on Monday, aiming to provide health services to remote and backward areas in the state.

According to an official statement, lakhs of citizens of 87 development blocks in 21 districts will get health facilities from the initiative. Around 3.12 lakh population of 1268 villages will be benefitted.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Panaji: Russian National Attacked by Stray Dogs, Woman Suffers Stingray Bite at Beaches in Goa.

The vehicle is equipped with GPS and with modern health checkup machines which include, suction machine, ear otoscope, X-ray machine, stretcher, oxygen cylinder etc. The mobile medical unit will visit villages 24 days in a month and provide health facilities to the villagers, the release added.

The districts which will be benefited with the initiative includes, Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Datia, Dindsocially/social-viral/prince-moulay-hassan-of-morocco-again-avoids-hand-kissing-ritual-new-video-shows-him-dodging-being-kissed-on-the-hand-in-public-6545205.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco Again Avoids Hand-Kissing Ritual, New Video Shows Him Dodging Being Kissed on the Hand in Public">Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco Again Avoids Hand-Kissing Ritual, New Video Shows Him Dodging Being Kissed on the Hand in Public

  • Festivals
    When Is Orthodox Christmas Day 2025? Know Date and Significance of the Annual Event That Marks the Birth of Jesus Christ in the Eastern Orthodox Church When Is Orthodox Christmas Day 2025? Know Date and Significance of the Annual Event That Marks the Birth of Jesus Christ in the Eastern Orthodox Church
  • Videos
    When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4 When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4
    • Close
    Search

    India News | MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags off 66 Medical Mobile Unit Vehicles for 21 Districts from CM House

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According to an official release, lakhs of citizens of 87 development blocks in 21 districts will get health facilities from the initiative. Around 3.12 lakh population of 1268 villages will be benefitted.

    Agency News ANI| Jan 06, 2025 08:20 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags off 66 Medical Mobile Unit Vehicles for 21 Districts from CM House
    MP CM Mohan Yadav flagging off the medical mobile unit (Photo/X)

    Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off 66 medical mobile unit vehicles for 21 districts from the CM house in Bhopal on Monday, aiming to provide health services to remote and backward areas in the state.

    According to an official statement, lakhs of citizens of 87 development blocks in 21 districts will get health facilities from the initiative. Around 3.12 lakh population of 1268 villages will be benefitted.

    Also Read | Dog Attack in Panaji: Russian National Attacked by Stray Dogs, Woman Suffers Stingray Bite at Beaches in Goa.

    The vehicle is equipped with GPS and with modern health checkup machines which include, suction machine, ear otoscope, X-ray machine, stretcher, oxygen cylinder etc. The mobile medical unit will visit villages 24 days in a month and provide health facilities to the villagers, the release added.

    The districts which will be benefited with the initiative includes, Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Datia, Dindori, Guna, Gwalior, Katni, Mandla, Morena, Narsinghpur, Satna, Shahdol, Sheopur, Sidhi, Shivpuri, Jabalpur, Raisen, Umaria and Vidisha.

    Also Read | HMPV Virus Detected in Tamil Nadu: 2 Children Test Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Chennai.

    Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, I flagged off 66 mobile medical unit vehicles for 21 districts under the 'PM Janaman Yojana' at Samatva Bhavan, CM House in Bhopal. These vehicles will be a boon for prevention of serious diseases in remote areas by conducting tests and treatment."

    "The 'PM Janaman Yojana' started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured the welfare of the specially backward tribal people across the country. In the same sequence, we are determined to make the lives of the specially backward tribal people happy by providing better health facilities in Madhya Pradesh, the CM further added in the post.

    Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a Drone Training Centre at the Arts and Commerce College in Indore, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India the global leader in drone technology by 2030.

    "The Flying Club has decided to establish a Drone Training Institute here. I congratulate them on this initiative... As PM Modi has said, by 2030, India will become the capital of drone technology in the world. The Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to advancing drone technology, and I have encouraged them (Flying Club) to collaborate with IIT Bhopal to make this technology accessible to women, youth, and farmers so they can also benefit," said CM Yadav. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    India News | MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags off 66 Medical Mobile Unit Vehicles for 21 Districts from CM House
    MP CM Mohan Yadav flagging off the medical mobile unit (Photo/X)

    Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off 66 medical mobile unit vehicles for 21 districts from the CM house in Bhopal on Monday, aiming to provide health services to remote and backward areas in the state.

    According to an official statement, lakhs of citizens of 87 development blocks in 21 districts will get health facilities from the initiative. Around 3.12 lakh population of 1268 villages will be benefitted.

    Also Read | Dog Attack in Panaji: Russian National Attacked by Stray Dogs, Woman Suffers Stingray Bite at Beaches in Goa.

    The vehicle is equipped with GPS and with modern health checkup machines which include, suction machine, ear otoscope, X-ray machine, stretcher, oxygen cylinder etc. The mobile medical unit will visit villages 24 days in a month and provide health facilities to the villagers, the release added.

    The districts which will be benefited with the initiative includes, Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Datia, Dindori, Guna, Gwalior, Katni, Mandla, Morena, Narsinghpur, Satna, Shahdol, Sheopur, Sidhi, Shivpuri, Jabalpur, Raisen, Umaria and Vidisha.

    Also Read | HMPV Virus Detected in Tamil Nadu: 2 Children Test Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Chennai.

    Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, I flagged off 66 mobile medical unit vehicles for 21 districts under the 'PM Janaman Yojana' at Samatva Bhavan, CM House in Bhopal. These vehicles will be a boon for prevention of serious diseases in remote areas by conducting tests and treatment."

    "The 'PM Janaman Yojana' started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured the welfare of the specially backward tribal people across the country. In the same sequence, we are determined to make the lives of the specially backward tribal people happy by providing better health facilities in Madhya Pradesh, the CM further added in the post.

    Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a Drone Training Centre at the Arts and Commerce College in Indore, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India the global leader in drone technology by 2030.

    "The Flying Club has decided to establish a Drone Training Institute here. I congratulate them on this initiative... As PM Modi has said, by 2030, India will become the capital of drone technology in the world. The Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to advancing drone technology, and I have encouraged them (Flying Club) to collaborate with IIT Bhopal to make this technology accessible to women, youth, and farmers so they can also benefit," said CM Yadav. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
    50K+ searches
    ITC share price
    50K+ searches
    Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP
    50K+ searches
    RRB
    20K+ searches
    Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP today
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
    50K+ searches
    ITC share price
    50K+ searches
    Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP
    50K+ searches
    RRB
    20K+ searches
    Standard Glass Lining IPO GMP today
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah