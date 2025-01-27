Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that the state government is continuously working on the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

CM Yadav also highlighted that many people were provided the benefit of state government schemes from December 11 to January 26 under Jan Kalyan Abhiyan.

"On the occasion of the conclusion of the Jan Kalyan Abhiyan a program was held in Indore. Our government teams reached door-to-door across the state from December 11 to January 26 and made people aware of 63 different government schemes and provided benefits to them. The efforts made to identify the beneficiaries of the schemes and benefiting them is commendable and I extend my greetings for the same," CM Yadav said.

The CM stressed that they remembered Late Babasaheb Ambedkar and dedicated the entire campaign to him.

"The government is working continuously on the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. I am happy that during the conclusion program of the Jan Kalyan Abhiyan in Indore, scores of people gathered here and expressed pleasure over the benefits of welfare schemes," he added.

He further expressed satisfaction that the state government is working equally for all sections and for the betterment of everyone in the state. The state will continuously work for public welfare work.

"The state government is also working to provide employment to all the youth of the state. I am happy that with the trust of our public welfare schemes, we are not only building the confidence of the people, but also taking them forward for the betterment of the state," he added.

Jan Kalyan Abhiyan was conducted in the state from December 11 to January 26 to achieve the cent per cent target of the identified beneficiary-oriented schemes of the state government. During the campaign, the beneficiaries benefited from various government schemes. (ANI)

