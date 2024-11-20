Bhopal, Nov 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that development initiatives undertaken by the state government will generate employment for over 3.25 lakh people and bring an investment of 2.7 lakh crore.

Yadav chaired the state cabinet meeting in Bhopal, emphasising that an "atmosphere of industrial development" has been created in Madhya Pradesh after regional industry conclaves were organised and interaction sessions were held with investors across states.

He announced the year 2025 will be observed as the "Industries Year" in MP.

The CM said he would visit Germany and the UK from November 24 to 29 to attract investment in the state.

Yadav stated that the Tansen Samaroh will be organised in Rewa, Jabalpur, Guna, Datia, Shivpuri, Khandwa and Orchha cities besides Gwalior.

The music event commemorating Tansen will also be organised at four places outside MP including Jaipur, Varanasi, Baroda, and Khairagarh as part of the expansion programme, a release stated.

Yadav said he was acquainted with the working of the CM Dashboard during his Gujarat visit and other best practices.

