Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Monday.

CM Mohan Yadav welcomed Dhami with a bouquet, a shawl, and a memento of Raja Bhoj.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening development initiatives, mutual cooperation, and cultural ties between the states.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote, "I warmly welcome Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his arrival in the city of Raja Bhoj, Bhopal."

Meanwhile, CM Dhami posted on his X handle about meeting CM Yadav ahead of attending the 'Sagar Gaurav Diwas' programme.

"Before attending the 'Sagar Gaurav Diwas' programme, I met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal. On this occasion, we discussed ways to strengthen development, mutual cooperation, and cultural relations between our states. Together, we aim to give a new direction to the partnership between Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. This cooperation will be a significant step towards shared growth and prosperity," Dhami wrote.

As part of the Jan Kalyan Parv, CM Mohan Yadav will dedicate various development projects to Sagar district on Monday, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami also attending the programme.

According to an official release, CM Yadav will inaugurate the Gaurav Diwas celebrations and dedicate key projects, including the renovation and redevelopment of Lakha Banjara Lake, the Sagar City Governance Municipal Corporation Office, and two zonal centres established by the Municipal Corporation and Smart City Limited, Sagar.

The Jan Kalyan Parv is being organised from December 11 to December 26 to mark one year of the BJP government in the state. As part of the celebrations, various development projects are being inaugurated across Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

