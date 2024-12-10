Kurla (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): The death toll in the KurlaDrises to 7 and the number of injured people increases to 49, according to Fire Department officials.

The critically injured were shifted to many hospitals, a total of 48 injuries reported across hospitals--Bhabha Hospital confirmed 35 injured (4 dead, including 2 post-admission), Kohinoor Hospital reported 3 injured (1 dead, 2 critical), Seven Hills confirmed 4 stable injuries among police personnel, City Hospital stated Umer Abdul Gafur's (35) condition is awaited, and Habib Hospital reported 6 injuries (1 dead, 5 admitted).

The Forensic team reaches the spot where a BEST bus lost control yesterday and rammed into vehicles.

Earlier on Monday, the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) lost its control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla. The incident reported at around 9:50 pm yesterday, by BMC's MFB.

The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier.

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande said brake failure was the reason of the accident. He said that the bus driver pressed the accelerator in panic after losing control of the vehicle and rammed into 30-35 people.

"A bus which left from Kurla Station, its brake got failed and the driver lost control of the bus. The driver got scared and instead of pressing the brake, he pressed the accelerator and the speed of the bus increased. He couldn't control the bus and rammed into 30-35 people... people died, 4 people are in serious condition. The injured are being treated in Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and other private hospitals," Lande told reporters. (ANI)

