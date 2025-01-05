Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai seized 74,000 capsules (29.6 kgs) of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs and 244,400 cigarettes in a preventive action at the Air Cargo Terminal of Mumbai Airport during an operation that was launched on January 3, an official press release stated.

The consignments, which were misdeclared as food items, were destined for London, UK.

Following information about an international syndicate involved in procuring pharmaceutical drugs from India through illicit channels, the NCB identified two containers belonging to logistics companies, Address India and UDX Worldwide, both located in Mumbai's Andheri, found to be transporting the illicit goods, as stated by the release.

During the search, the NCB recovered 74,000 capsules (29.6 kgs) of pharmaceutical drugs and 40,000 cigarettes from the container belonging to Address India, and another 204,400 cigarettes were found in the container belonging to UDX Worldwide.

The manifest of both containers was checked, revealing that the items were misdeclared as food products. The seized pharmaceuticals have been taken into custody for further investigation, and the cigarettes have been handed over to Mumbai Customs.

The NCB is continuing its investigation into the matter, with two courier and logistics companies now under scrutiny. (ANI)

