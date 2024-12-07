New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): A delegation of Ulemas (clerics) and residents of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and Basti area met Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena on Saturday and expressed concerns over the attacks on Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Reiterating that they were worried about the situation of their Hindu brethren and other minorities in Bangladesh. They demanded that strict actions be taken against illegal Bangladeshi migrants in India, especially in Delhi.

Also Read | TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Union Health Minister JP Nadda Launches 100-Day Tuberculosis-Free India Campaign in Panchkula (See Pics).

In a letter to the Delhi LG, they said, "Illegal Bangladeshi migrants should not be given houses on rent and those houses who have already rented out their premises should evict them. They should not be given employment by any establishment and those who have given employment to them should remove them. Delhi residents be directed that if they find that any Bangladeshi infiltrators are living in their neighbourhood, they should provide the information in this regard to the police."

"MCD and Delhi Police be directed to remove illegal infiltrators from roads, footpaths, parks and other government lands, over which they have forcefully encroached. Any documents like Aadhar Card, Voter ID, or any other government document acquired illegally by Bangladeshi infiltrators be cancelled immediately. If any Masjid or Madarsa has given shelter to such infiltrators, they should immediately evict them," they demanded.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's Election on December 9, BJP Legislator Rahul Narvekar Front Runner.

The delegation also requested the LG to launch a special drive to identify such infiltrators.

Recently, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi, also condemned the "injustices" and "assaults" against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh and called on the head of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, to take immediate action.

There have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

Arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 led to protests.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," Ministry of External Affairs had said.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," it added.

India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)