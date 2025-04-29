Parashurama Jayanti is an annual occasion that is celebrated by Hindus across India with great devotion. The day marks the birth of Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Parashurama Jayanti falls on the day of Akshaya Tritiya every year during the tritiya tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaisakha. Parashurama Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 29. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Parashurama was born during Pradosh Kala and hence the day when Tritiya prevails during Pradosh Kala is considered for Parashurama Jayanti celebrations. In this article, let’s know more about Parashurama Jayanti 2025 date, shubh muhurat, auspicious tithi timings, rituals and the significance of the day to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama.

Parashurama Jayanti 2025 Date

Parashurama Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Parashurama Jayanti 2025 Timings

Parashurama Jayanti Tritiya Tithi begins at 05:31 PM on April 29 and ends at 02:12 PM on April 30.

Parashurama Jayanti Rituals

On the day of Parashurama Jayanti, devotees of Parashurama observe a fast as a spiritual practice, denoting discipline.

Devotees engage in bhajan and kirtans and share stories of the deity’s bravery and righteousness.

On this occasion, bhajans, kirtans, and recitations are organised in various temples of Lord Vishnu. Worship and havans are performed in different Parashurama temples.

Bhandara Prasad is distributed to devotees while Shobha Yatras and Kalash Yatras are also held in different cities, in which a large number of devotees participate.

Parashurama Jayanti Significance

Parashurama Jayanti holds great religious significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. The purpose of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu is to relieve the Earth's burden by exterminating the sinful, destructive and irreligious monarchs that pillaged its resources and neglected their duties as kings. It is believed that Parashurama was born on Akshaya Tritiya during the occasion of Pradosha.

According to the Skanda Purana and the Bhavishya Purana, Lord Vishnu was born as the son of the rishi (sage) Jamadagni and Renuka. The Brahmanda Purana describes the Earth goddess Bhumi assuming the form of a cow to appeal to Vishnu to save her from the atrocities committed upon her by kings, who belonged to the Kshatriya class. The deity incarnated as Parashurama as a member of the Brahmin class, raised in his father's ashram and receiving Vedic education.

According to Hindu beliefs, unlike all other avatars of Lord Vishnu, Parashurama still lives on the Earth. Therefore, Parashurama is not worshipped like the other deities like Lord Rama and Shri Krishna. In South India, at the holy place Pajaka near Udupi, one major temple exists which commemorates Parashurama. There are many temples at the western coast of India which are dedicated to Lord Parashurama.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

