Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed his immense talent in the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. He scored a 35-ball century and with it smashed several records. Became second fastest centurion in IPL history and also became the youngest cricketer to score an IPL century. All this happened in his maiden century only which also led Rajasthan Royals back to winning ways, handing them a solid eight-wicket victory. For his brilliant knock of 101 off 38 deliveries, Suryavanshi was awarded the man of the match award. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records: Here's List of Achievements Of Rajasthan Royals Opener Following 101-Run Memorable Knock in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match in Jaipur.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wins Man of the Match

