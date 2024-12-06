New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) successfully hosted a two-day interactive meeting with Chairpersons and senior officers from State Women Commissions (SWCs) on December 5th and 6th, at the NCW Conference Hall. The meeting focused on reinforcing the partnership between NCW and SWCs, while sharing insights and best practices for advancing women's welfare across the country.

Chairperson of NCW, Vijaya Rahatkar, emphasised the importance of strengthening the bonds between NCW and SWCs, noting that the meeting was a vital step towards deepening networks and reinforcing the shared commitment to the welfare of women. She stated, "By working together, sharing experiences, and learning from one another, we can grow stronger as a unified force for change, driving women's empowerment across the nation." This meeting also marked her first interactive session since assuming the role of Chairperson.

The agenda of the meeting aimed to engage stakeholders in collaborative discussions on various issues affecting women. NCW and SWCs explored joint efforts in policy advocacy, research, and capacity building, with a focus on key areas such as domestic violence, human trafficking, cyber laws, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, and child marriage. The discussions also included strategies for coordinated actions to address these pressing issues.

As part of the meeting, a specialized workshop was held on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, aimed at educating the delegates on its implementation and enhancing their understanding of its importance in workplaces and educational institutions. The workshop provided key insights into creating safe and respectful environments for women, addressing challenges in enforcement, and developing strategies for promoting awareness.

Additionally, a session on Deepfakes was conducted to raise awareness about the growing concern of digitally manipulated media. As technology evolves, the risks posed by deepfake content--especially its potential use for harassment and defamation--have become a critical issue. The session focused on educating delegates on how to recognize deepfakes, the legal implications, and strategies for protecting women from digital abuse.

SWCs shared their upcoming research studies, best practices, and innovative initiatives aimed at providing relief to women and promoting empowerment at the state level. Insights into the complaint redressal mechanisms of the SWCs were also shared to improve support systems for women. As part of the interactive sessions, NCW conducted training on effective Jansunwai (public hearings) and complaint redressal processes.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from both NCW and SWCs to work together towards the advancement of women's rights and welfare. The collaboration established during these two days will pave the way for a unified approach to addressing women's issues and building a more inclusive society. (ANI)

