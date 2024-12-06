Madhubani, December 6: The engine of Anand Vihar-bound Garib Rath train got decoupled from the coaches in Bihar's Madhubani district on Friday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that happened around 12.43 pm between Khajauli and Rajnagar railway stations, they said. East Central Railway CPRO Sharswati Chandra told PTI that the incident was immediately noticed and the engine was coupled by 1.10 pm. Bihar: Major Accident Averted After Coaches of Sampark Kranti Express Detach From Engine in Samastipur, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

"The train resumed its journey later," he said. The train was heading to Anand Vihar in New Delhi from Jaynagar in Madhubani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)