New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The National Commission for Women on Saturday, took suo moto cognizance in the case of repeated sexual assault and forced abortions of a 16-year-old girl in Faridabad.

Taking to social media X, NCW wrote in a post "NCW on the directions of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, has taken suo moto cognizance of a deeply concerning media report about the repeated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Faridabad, Haryana, and her forced abortion."

Also Read | Mangaluru Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl After Befriending Her on Instagram, Films Act and Shares Video on Social Media; Jailed for 20 Years.

Further, NCW has directed the police to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation on the case and provide the victim with immediate medical and psychological assistance along with compensation.

"The Commission has directed the police to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation and provide the victim with immediate assistance, including medical aid, psychological counseling, and compensation. A detailed action taken report is to be submitted to the Commission within three days," the post further read.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Pay Matrix: What Will Be Revised Salaries, Pensions for Central Govt Employees?.

Former NCW Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma said that it was a very sad and unfortunate incident and questioned on where would girls go if they were not free with their families or neighbourhood.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said "This is very sad and unfortunate that the girls are not safe with their neighbours or in their families. So where would they go? What will the law do if they are not safe in the neighbourhood? I wish that the police put the charges soon on these people, the courts would take cognizance and give the toughest punishment to all of the three people."

Further, she applauded the police for arresting the three accused in a swift manner.

"The police acted very fast in this case and arrested all three. I hope other police officials also take a clue from them and work like that," she further added.

Police PRO SI Yashpal stated while speaking to ANI that the incident had occurred on January 16 when the minor victim had revealed that she had been raped by an auto driver and his acquaintances.

"On January 16, at Surajkund Police Station, District Child Protection Committee's Pradeep Kumar filed a complaint that a minor girl had been sexually abused and made to undergo an abortion... The girl revealed that she was raped by an auto-driver Jaswant and his acquaintances Mohammad Alam and Sultan... The investigation is ongoing. We have arrested the accused," Yashpal said speaking to ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)