New Delhi [India] June 28 (ANI): A case has been registered against NSUI National President Varun Choudhary after members of the Congress students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday held a protest demonstration at the National Testing Agency (NTA) office over "irregularities" in NEET-UG 2024.

The case was registered by the Delhi Police on June 27 under Section 154 Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC).

Taking to its official X handle, the NSUI posted, "Government's FIR against NSUI National President Varun Choudhary for protesting NTA's failures reveals their fear of accountability."

It added further, "The NSUI demands justice for NEET students and vows to escalate until NTA is banned. Suppressing us only strengthens our resolve--join our fight for fair exams and student rights!"

The NSUI President also uploaded a short video on his official X handle in which he said, "Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the NSUI workers and me. I want to say to the BJP government and Dhamendra Pradhan (Education Minister) that we are not going to get scared of these FIRs. We will not be scared no matter how many FIRs you register. As long as the NEET students don't get justice, as long as those students don't get justice who are on roads because of NTA, we will not be scared."

Addressing the Delhi Police, Choudhary said, "I would like to say that the FIR that you have registered against me, you should have first filed the FIR against NTA... Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately ban NTA and should conduct a re-exam of NEET."

Earlier in the day, a case was registered against NSUI workers under several sections of 186/ 353/ 452/ 342/34 of IPC.

Notably, for the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 23 registered a criminal case over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination by the NTA and formed special teams to probe the matter.

As per the agency's FIR, certain "isolated incidents" occurred in a few states during the conduct of the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, which was held on May 5, 2024.

The NEET (UG) 2024 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination.

An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which led to widespread protests in the country.

The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols, and the functioning of the NTA. (ANI)

